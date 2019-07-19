To The Daily Sun,
This is in response to Claire L. Herbert-Dow's letter:
Get a sign on the street! I don't care if you've lived there for 32years or 132 years! Someone trying to find your house doesn't know you or where your house is! Do you think they're mind readers? Talk about arrogance! You are the arrogant one to think your house is so easy to find and anyone looking for it should be able to find it so easy!
I've worked in the service industry for quite a few years now and let me tell you, it can get really frustrating trying to find a specific address. Some just don't have anything, some it's grown over with foliage, some it's faded out, some it's so small I doubt you could read it if you were standing right in front of it! Then there's the issue about where is the number? Is it on the mailbox? The house? On a tree? A post? You see where I'm going with this? And you have to try and find them while driving!
One thing I've seen that I like and think it should be mandatory, is those little green signs with white numbers on them. These show up great and can be seen from a distance! I've also seen them in red with white numbers too. They are right in front of the residence or on the mailbox. And I've even seen them across the street on a mailbox with an arrow pointing across the street towards the house! These are a blessing for anyone who has to go to a residence for anything! Think about if you had an emergency and they had a hard time finding your house, especially if seconds counted!
So people, before complaining about missed deliveries or pickups, try looking at your address. Or, better yet, take someone for a ride past your house that's never been there and ask them to tell you where to turn into the driveway! I'm betting that they won't get it the first time!
Robert Miclette
Franklin
