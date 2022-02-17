To The Daily Sun,
For months we have been hearing on the news about rising gas prices. But few have come forward with any solutions. I was proud to see Sen. Maggie Hassan leading the fight to lower gas prices. In December, she successfully pushed the Biden administration to release oil from the strategic reserve. Now, she has called to suspend the gas tax until 2023.
This would save us all $0.18/gallon every time we fuel up. Sen. Hassan has again shown she is willing to roll up her sleeves and work to get results for Granite Staters by proposing real, concrete solutions that will save us all money. We haven't heard any real solutions from her GOP opponents. They talk a lot about rising gas prices but haven't done anything to solve the problem. Politicians talk. Leaders deliver solutions. By standing up for Granite Staters and helping them make ends meet, Sen. Hassan has shown she is a true leader and why we need to keep her in the Senate.
Lynn Thomas
Meredith
