To The Daily Sun,

Just nominated in our primary election, Belknap County Sheriff Bill Wright is proclaimed in a Karoline Leavitt TV ad as endorsing her. Part of her ad claims incumbent Democrat Rep. Chris Pappas voted to defund the police. In fact, in September, Chris Pappas supported five or so House bills that secure new, additional funding for our nation's police. His voting record also supports budgetary help for mental illness, which often causes police use, and budgetary help for crime victims and their families.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.