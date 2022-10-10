Just nominated in our primary election, Belknap County Sheriff Bill Wright is proclaimed in a Karoline Leavitt TV ad as endorsing her. Part of her ad claims incumbent Democrat Rep. Chris Pappas voted to defund the police. In fact, in September, Chris Pappas supported five or so House bills that secure new, additional funding for our nation's police. His voting record also supports budgetary help for mental illness, which often causes police use, and budgetary help for crime victims and their families.
Aligning himself with Leavitt, Sheriff Wright is in the movement pushing mistrust of our elections. He, with Leavitt, believes Donald Trump won the 2020 election. She also — young woman though she is — would complete a national-level abortion ban, no exceptions made. What is our law enforcement chief, county level, doing mixing in with her politics of lies sowing distrust? And I voted for him on my primary ballot.
Rockingham County Sheriff Chuck Massahos, the same. President of NH Police Association Michael Geha, the same. What are they doing, piling on with a candidate who unashamedly supports Trump's misdeeds, wants to go to our seat of government to hurt it? She may not have been there for the Jan. 6, 2020, assault on our democracy, but Karoline Leavitt is OK with it. That's sick. Law enforcement there was attacked and badly hurt. People died. People are going to prison for the Jan. 6 assault. Leavitt's law-enforcement endorsers should hardly be able to look in their mirrors. They should renege.
