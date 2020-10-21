To The Daily Sun,
Former White House Chief of Staff, retired Marine Gen. John Kelly, has publicly called Donald Trump "the most flawed person I have ever known." Former Health and Human Services scientist Rick Bright has called Trump "unfit for office." Yet the people raising their red hats to Trump aren't deterred. They start to seem like dinosaurs grabbing at the decreasing amount of foliage they need to survive. What have they got left? Trump's railing with swear words at CNN for reporting the numbers of us dead from Covid-19 and the rising numbers of us infected; how can anyone fall for him?
I feel for the medical personnel and their support staff around our country who go to work each day trying to save people from Covid-19, working to exhaustion, while Trump makes people laugh about his disdain like a stand-up comedian with poor taste. The worst of it is that he got put into power and abuses it, doesn't care about the oath he took.
Lynn Rudmin Chong
Sanbornton
