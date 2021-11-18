To The Daily Sun,
I hope the people who call it government intrusion to require masking or vaccinations against COVID-19, will also throw off their hard hats on those jobs where OSHA has required them. They should not wear reflective vests while alongside traffic, but wear whatever they choose. They should be rid of the burden of protective goggles over their eyes, especially if OSHA has said, "You must..." As for harnesses because of work at heights — that is clearly government intrusion if to this time "required." Respirators that will help protect breathing and ones lungs? Nah. It's back, it seems, to rugged individualism and dying the way one randomly shall, without good and tested ideas for safety. So much freedom in the good old days!
Though maybe insurers will then justifiably cross off some customers' coverage and surviving families will object to being moneyless when their earner is gone.
Lynn Rudmin Chong
Sanbornton
