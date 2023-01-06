A Moultonborough writer predicts the "usual suspects" supporting Donald Trump's Big Lie (stolen election) will show up in 2023. Jim Mayhew on Jan. 5 writes that our D.C. representatives are "afraid," wants us to call them and repeat his ridiculous claims. His energy could be put to better use. Homelessness's increasing numbers need attention. Kudos to the New Hampshire mayors, including Laconia's, telling the governor that more needs to be done. My homeless friend Jane waited and waited for calls in NH to be answered, then found that Maine would help. A Maine woman staffer on the phone said, "We can't have a 70-year-old woman living in her car." Right answer. Money for a motel room this winter, after Jane lived in her car all summer, came from Maine and federal funds.
From Yale professor Tim Snyder for Trump followers to consider: "For two years now, Trump's Big Lie has functioned the way that the Stalinist line used to function in the communist party. What Stalin said had to be treated as true, even if party members knew at some level that it was not. They had to engage constantly in what George Orwell called double-think, living in one lie, and preparing themselves for the next one, all the while imagining that somehow the process served some greater good."
Jane, like other homeless, suffers mental illness, refusing family help, because she's angry with them. Not a danger to herself or others, she's left free, rootless, vulnerable.
