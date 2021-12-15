To The Daily Sun,
Joking aside about our years now with President Joe Biden at the helm, very difficult years whoever should draw them, can't the Trump following quit their get-even charade and take their vaccination opportunities seriously? Today, Dec. 9, as I write, New Hampshire, Michigan, and Minnesota lead the country in the most COVID-19 cases per capita. Color charts showing the Northeast have only New Hampshire seriously impacted. Our governor, Republican hopeful for re-election, cowers at the thought of a mask mandate, because he hears the New Hampshire Republicans disdaining that level of protection. He's following the anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers in their poor reasoning, securing the vote he thinks.
What's up? We need outside medical help and National Guard help in our hospitals. It need not be.
It is so lame to not vaccinate, not wear a protective mask.
Lynn Rudmin Chong
Sanbornton
