To The Daily Sun,
How dare our commander-in-chief call our American military troops suckers and losers and say out military leaders want to start wars.
He used several deferments to get out of going to Vietnam, while all the time using some taxpayer dollars to buy and build his empire.
I served in the U.S. Army for three years and, fortunately, never had to go to war but lost my only brother to agent orange after being in Vietnam.
How many thousands of men and women lost their lives so this pathetic individual could stay safe and snug?
God bless America, but he must be wondering, why? Where is the country heading? We certainly have to find a way to fix it before it is too late.
Luther Drake
Laconia
