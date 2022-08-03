I wish to commend your staff for their concise, clear, and complete coverage of the Gunstock contretemps.
Your writers were my go-to for the latest on what was transpiring, kudos.
I have written, without success, to the Union Leader and The Concord Monitor to ask them to investigate the cozy relationship amongst Ian and Jody Underwood, Frank Edelblut, and Prenda. As yet, neither paper seems interested in pursuing this, perhaps, unholy alliance.
Perhaps your writers, who have done such great reporting on Rep. Mike Sylvia et al, might pursue this topic. You have clearly gotten Ian Underwood's attention, his somewhat hysterical editorial in Wednesday's Union Leader shows that he is flailing under your scrutiny.
