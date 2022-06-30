To The Daily Sun,
In the past, I’ve used the phrase “willful ignorance” when referencing right-wing conservatives that continue to support the “Big Lie”. This has become even more apparent during the Jan. 6 hearings being held on Capitol Hill. To shield conservative minds from witnessing the truth, conservative media have made it their mission to discredit the validity of a legitimate Congressional hearing. Their core viewers would be subjected to unwelcome facts, it would require them to acknowledge flat contradictions to what many leading personalities have told their audiences in the past.
Rep. Jim Jordan is now telling the American people that, “Real America doesn’t care about Jan. 6 Committee.” What are cowards like Jordan hiding from and what is it they don’t want “Real America” to know? Could it be that Jordan has been subpoenaed by the committee, and will be asked about a conversation he had with then chief of staff Mark Meadows about how to overturn the 2020 election? It would be interesting to know what Jordan and other right-wing conservatives consider “Real America”. I consider myself “Real America” and feel very strongly that if the insurrection of Jan. 6 is not investigated and crimes left unaddressed, we are leaving open the possibility of a reoccurrence of this scenario playing out in the future.
While I consider the acts of Jan. 6 as domestic terrorism, I’m reluctant to label all these insurrectionists as terrorists. The people involved were pawns of Donald Trump and his political allies. In my estimation, Trump was, and still is, by definition, a domestic terrorist, willing to destroy the sacred principals of our democracy for his own selfish interests.
L.J. Schaffnit
Gilmanton
