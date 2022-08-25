In order to perpetuate the Big Lie, conservative contributors to this forum must continually downplay the Jan. 6 hearings; they don’t want the public to know the realities and significance of the attack on our Constitution, our rule of law, the will of the voters, and the identities of those who were involved. Because of their politics, they are blind to the facts that our government, democratic way of life, and values as a nation, were threatened on that day.
No one is above the law in a democracy. The committee’s hearings provide an essential opportunity to prove that the Jan. 6 attack on American democracy and the ongoing effort to sabotage future elections will not succeed — and the right of the people to choose their own leaders will prevail.
False claims pedaled by Donald Trump, blaming widespread vote fraud have been rejected by the courts, state governments and members of his own former administration. Election security officials have said that the 2020 election was “the most secure in American history.” Our democracy, survival as a nation, is dependent on the sanctity of the individual vote.
Conservative contributors have been referencing the fabricated documentary "2000 Mules" to support their Big Lie, but neglect to inform us that it is directed, written and produced by Dinesh D’Souza, a right-wing filmmaker. We’re not told that D’Souza pleaded guilty to felony level, of all things, election fraud, in 2014. He served eight months in a community confinement center, and was under federal probation when his election crimes were pardoned by, of all people, Donald J. Trump.
As many traditional Republicans know in their quiet moments, their party has been hijacked by someone who cares only about himself, making Trump the biggest RINO of all time.
