To The Daily Sun,

In order to perpetuate the Big Lie, conservative contributors to this forum must continually downplay the Jan. 6 hearings; they don’t want the public to know the realities and significance of the attack on our Constitution, our rule of law, the will of the voters, and the identities of those who were involved. Because of their politics, they are blind to the facts that our government, democratic way of life, and values as a nation, were threatened on that day.

