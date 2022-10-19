To The Daily Sun,
Jim Mcfarlin, Matt Coker, and Sandy Mucci want my views on their favorite hot topics in the state, based on their perception of previous mistakes. Their votes are set.
To The Daily Sun,
Jim Mcfarlin, Matt Coker, and Sandy Mucci want my views on their favorite hot topics in the state, based on their perception of previous mistakes. Their votes are set.
Four Meredith people are vying for two state representative positions:
Sandy Mucci (D) wants to codify Roe with no restrictions on abortion, including partial birth. She parrots the far-left national view for education, climate change and the Green New Deal. She likes to say that she researches a lot but actually says very little about solutions, other than throwing money at many agencies.
Matt Coker (D) likes to pretend he's a moderate. His view of abortion is to allow no restrictions up to three months before birth, claiming that a fetus feels no pain before that point. He also paints a rosy picture for the future, with gun restrictions. He's donated to Citizens for Belknap and got their endorsement, so what does he owe them if he wins?
Cindy Creteau-Miller (R?) is also for unrestrictive abortion, claims she is the "only real Republican" running, and will die with a gun in her cold dead hands.
I've always followed a budget for my family, weighing needs against wants. That will also be my approach as Meredith's representative. In January, there will be a whole new look to the New Hampshire House. I'm not going in with my mind already set on any issue. First, I plan to listen to the pros and cons, participate in committee discussions, and ask Meredith voters how they stand. After real research and clarifications, I will weigh options and make the best decisions for my friends and neighbors. Common sense, right?
I hope I have earned the vote on Nov. 8. I'll be at the polls, so please stop and say hello. Email at sayyes2smart@yahoo.com.
Lisa Smart
Meredith
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Which measures are you taking to save on energy costs this winter? Click the image below to answer
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.