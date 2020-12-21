To The Daily Sun,
Rep. Johnson’s backhanded apology in Friday’s Laconia Daily Sun gets a ZERO for sincerity and honesty.
We need political leaders who uphold their moral responsibility of decency, mutual respect and compassion. People who will safeguard and protect the rights, liberties, freedoms and dignity of all, regardless of religion, race, gender or sexual orientation.
A back-handed apology is a non-apology apology, sometimes called a “nonpology.” It’s a hollow sounding statement in the form of an apology that does not express remorse. Instead, the apologizer claims ignorance or attempts to blame others for calling them on the behavior. It’s like saying, “I’m sorry you feel that way,” to someone you have offended.
Rep. Johnson claimed that she thought the image was humorous and she didn’t know that neo-Nazi websites exist. She also attempted to throw blame on those who expressed disappointment and outrage toward her discriminatory post. Then, she really went way overboard by saying she was the one who was grievously harmed.
In my opinion, she has thrown away my trust and the trust of thousands in our state.
This isn’t a political issue. It’s a moral and social one.
Linda Terwilliger
Gilford
