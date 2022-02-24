To The Daily Sun,
I have known Elizabeth Rohdenburg for many years and have watched her volunteer for so many organizations in the town of Meredith. She's put in numerous hours working toward the renovation of the Meredith Library and is on the Friends of the Meredith Library board. She's always encouraging people to support the Rafting for Wishes event for Make-a-Wish Foundation, supporting Altrusa with the Festival of Trees and new this year the gingerbread house competition.
She is always looking out for the best for the town of Meredith and our community. I couldn't recommend a better person for this position.
Linda Lovering
Meredith
