To The Daily Sun,
My frustration with members of the Congress/Senate has led me to write this.
People in office are consumed with hate for the opposing side, we are often deadlocked and the rhetoric we are constantly exposed to is just unbelievable. The media furthers the hate as well. People hate so much, they won't listen. Members of the House and Senate further this and the hate is deep seated, the longer these people are in office. I'm not interested in a sparring match of hateful words, I'm interesting in getting things done. We've all gotten so tired of this, haven't we?
Both sides are responsible.
Citizens know how to fix the problem; that is to not elect incumbents. However, the vast polarization we experience has prevented that from happening, we "hate" the opposing side so much that we'd rather put a person back in office. Better to vote for the incumbent, than the "evil" one who opposes your views, right? Hence, these folks go back to Washington yet again.
We hate the other side so much that we refuse to set term limits or retire someone with our vote. Our opinion is so "right" about what party is so "bad," we continue to cut our own throats end up with very rich career politicians who hate each other and further the divide. Look up a few of your "favorite" long-term politician's net worth, it's pretty enlightening.
I urge you to contact your politicians and begin a campaign asking for term limits. We the people must become the squeaky wheel that needs oiling in order to make this happen. Do it for your future grandchildren, they need us now. Term limits please. Let us make this a public outcry as we face yet another election season. Career blood-sucking politicians who hate the opposing side are not the answer. Change is a good thing, term limits are what is needed.
I note both sides of the isle have senior citizens in office who should have retired ages ago, yet they are there for years and years. Why aren't they retiring? Oh yeah, we hate the opposing side so much, we'll elect an 80-year-old to office who might not have one single fresh idea. No offense to spirited 80-year-old folks who are not retired, intended. I, myself, am a senior of age 65. So, I'm not on the "lets hate all seniors" campaign here, it is just a fact. The average age of the senate is 61.8 years. Think on that for a bit. We can't think electing these people year after year, and having them stay in office, is good for either side? Let us work together to influence those we have elected to set term limits for the good of the country, no matter what side of things you are on.
Linda Heminway
Bristol
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.