There is an alarming number if dogs being taken into public places under the guise of being a service dog.
When I have politely asked the owners, they tell me that the dog is a service dog that helps them with anxiety, depression or loneliness. I recognize the comfort a dog can give, but under the ADA they are not legally allowed in public places.
An emotional support dog can be allowed in housing when accompanied by a physician letter stating the need. This letter does not allow public access.
There are two questions that a business can legally ask of the owner:
1. Is this a service dog specially trained to assist you with your disability?
2. What tasks has it been trained to perform?
The owner may not be asked the nature of their disability or to have the dog display a task. These laws are out into place to protect the public but also the rights of bona fide service dogs and their handlers.
I feel qualified to speak on this subject as I worked as a service dog trainer for one of the largest agencies in the country and was certified as an assistance dog access specialist. This issue is important to me as I fear that bona fide dogs will have access difficulties due to the abuse of the ADA rights
The internet is also advertising “Take your dog anywhere” by selling harnesses, patches and certificates that are meaningless. I ask businesses to question dog handlers, and armed with the questions sanctioned by the ADA to stop this abuse, and I am available as a volunteer consultant.
