To The Daily Sun,
I'd like to share a true story about Bill Bolton, who's running for the Second District N.H. Senate seat.
Two months ago I was sweeping my front porch at dusk and a car came down my driveway. The passenger door opened and a stranger emerged. He walked towards me with a smile.
"How can I help you?" I asked.
"My name is Bill Bolton and I'm running for the District 2 N.H. Senate seat."
It's important to realize I had never seen Bill before nor did I know anything about him.
"Can you tell me where you are on the political scale? Would you say you're more conservative or do you lean to the left?" I inquired.
"I'd say I'm more to the left," he responded.
I wanted to know where he stood with respect to taxes. "Bill, do you favor an income or sales tax here in N.H.?"
"Well, all options need to be explored," he replied. Strike one.
I'm a professional writer and know the definition of the word "infringe." I wanted to see if Bill knew it too.
"Bill, tell me, do you support gun-control laws?"
"Well, something needs to be done about senseless school massacres!" He seemed to lite up about this topic.
I responded, "Would you introduce legislation to remove the 'No Guns' signs at schools, allow teachers to arm themselves, and hire out-of-work qualified veterans who are trained marksmen to protect all our N.H. children?"
Bill didn't answer my question but talked about how gun violence needs to stop. Bill no longer had a smile on his face and he was not happy about me asking questions. Strike two.
My final question was the straw that broke his back.
"Bill, how do you feel about illegal aliens settling in N.H. and voting here?"
Bill's face turned crimson red, he started to back down my sidewalk and said, "You want to talk about elections? Let's talk about the Trump collusion with Russia!"
I calmly asked Bill, "Can you offer up any proof of this alleged collusion?"
Bill turned his back on me, walked to the waiting car, and got back in. Strike three.
I'd never vote for Bill. If you want to see how he's avoiding answering other tough questions on issues that mean something to you, I recommend you go to his website and click his "Issues" link. You're going to be stunned about what's not there.
Tim Carter
Meredith
