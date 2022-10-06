In his first introduction to the Town of Sandwich, state Senate candidate Timothy Lang wrote:
“I will answer one question … whether or not I am a Free Stater. I moved here in 1973 with my parents, as a third grader. I … have always been a Republican, from my first time voting ... Hope that clears things up.”
It does not clear things up. He said he is a Republican but never said he was not a Free Stater. That might seem like nitpicking, but almost all Free Staters run as Republicans and hide behind its mantle. He also said he lived here since third grade. So what? Free Staters have recruited longtime New Hampshirites too.
In reality, it doesn’t matter what he calls himself. Free Stater or not, his voting record is in line with the Free State idea of turning New Hampshire into a Libertarian utopia. That means no public schools, no Social Security, no Medicare and really no government.
The Liberty Alliance, which is closely aligned with the Free State ideologies, rates legislators by how closely their votes reflect their belief in a Libertarian utopia. In 2021, the extremists gave Lang an “A.”
To understand the voting company Lang keeps, Mike Sylvia, who just was given the boot by Belknap voters, is another Liberty Alliance A-lister. Over the last two years Lang voted with the Libertarian utopianism gang more than 80% of the time.
So, Free Stater or not, if you want to break the Libertarian utopia fever that now dominates New Hampshire government, vote for a moderate who believes New Hampshire needs honest stewardship and not radical change. Vote for Kate Miller for state senate.
