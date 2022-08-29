To The Daily Sun,
Gov. Chris Sununu has joined the radical right Twitter rebellion against President Joe Biden’s forgiving college student debt.
The program will be a chance for some 40 million twenty-somethings to get out of debt and start their journey into the middle class as they make up for years lost by the COVID pandemic.
Gov. Sununu, just in case he forgot, should remember it’s the same pandemic where he went hat in hand begging for federal payroll protection program money to keep his family-owned Waterville Valley ski resort afloat. Here is the 2020 Valley News headline to help him remember: Sununus got large federal bailout loan.
Or how about this 2019 NHPR headline: Sununu Criticized For Including Waterville Valley As Opportunity Zone.
Here is what The Center for America Progress, quoting massive research, concluded: Federally funded opportunity zones “are costly and poorly targeted and do little to create jobs or improve conditions in poor communities. Instead, opportunity zones provide massive tax benefits to wealthy investors...”
During his campaign, Biden pledged he would forgive college debt. The majority of American voters heard him and elected him. Now, he delivered on his promise. Sununu and his right wing buddies are fuming because the money went to struggling youth and not to the political class or the already rich. Today’s headline should be: Sununu outraged, his business didn’t get this federal bailout.
If you are in favor of 40 million youth and their family members being uplifted by Biden’s promise fulfilled, then this November vote out the money grabbing hypocrites and vote in those who keep their promises.
Leonard Witt
Sandwich
