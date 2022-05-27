To The Daily Sun,
Looking through the classified section of your paper, I notice that The Daily Sun is looking for a new editor for the opinion pages, among other tasks. We look forward to seeing a more balanced selection of editorial opinions and cartoonists that can tell the difference between "biting satire" and cooked up, extreme left wing disinformation propaganda from the likes of Mike Luckovich.
Leon Moon
Tilton
