To The Daily Sun,
According to those who believe in Darwinian Evolution, which teaches things like horses evolving from a non-horse over millions of years and life from non-life, which is a religious view not science, 40 million years after dinosaurs went extinct, one of the largest predators that ever prowled Earth’s oceans emerged. Megalodon. Evolutionists believe it roamed the seas for about 21 million years, then went extinct about 2.5 million years ago. In 2018, UC Merced paleoecology Professor Sora Kim wanted to know why. Luckily for her, through a three-year project funded by a $204,000 grant from the National Science Foundation she hopes to learn how it went extinct. The NSF grant can be found at nsf.gov "Award number 1830480" if you're curious.
This is the same NSF that sponsored research such as having shrimp walk on tiny treadmills to measure the impact of sickness on crustaceans, and a $1.5 million grant for scientists to design a robot that can fold laundry — at a rate of one towel every 25 minutes. So the problem with this grant, as with the other wasteful ones, is also unscientific. How so? They, through the fallacy of presumption, are assuming that Megalodon, like the dinosaurs, are extinct. It also leads authors to make such statements like "No human being has ever seen a live dinosaur." (National Geographic, "Dinosaurs," January, 1993, p. 147). The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says that we have only explored 20 percent of our world's oceans, which is where Megalodon calls home. The Megalodon is quite popular thanks to science fiction movies, a monster truck, and Discovery Channel's Shark Week mockumentaries, but spending that much money on one fish?
According to H.B.J. Earth Science 1989 edition on page 326 regarding the Geologic Column (or Geologic Time Scale) "Unfortunately no such column exists." R.H. Marshall & D.H. Jacobs, General Science, AGS Publishing, 2004 edition tells the students to date fossils by the rocks they are found in and date the rocks by the fossils that are found in them. This circular reasoning goes unnoticed by the average person, yet it is taught in public schools everywhere as science. The same science that has to do with things we can observe, test, and demonstrate within our physical world, and only within the capability we have to observe them, making it a limited process. Therefore to give over $200,000 to find out why Megalodon went extinct based upon our very limited saying Megalodon is extinct is based upon a religious worldview known as evolution, so why should it cost hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars to look into something they can't scientifically prove to begin with?
Len Hanley
Barnstead
