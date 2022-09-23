To The Daily Sun,

What Would Jesus Do, or WWJD, is a way of evaluating one's actions based upon the way that Jesus Christ conducted himself during his ministry on Earth, which you can read about in the first four books in the Bible of the New Testament. But this represents only half of the evaluation. The other half should also be What Would Jesus Say, or WWJS. What you say is just as important as what you do, after all. Yet, the world hates Jesus, as he said in John 15:18, so it isn't likely most people will try it.

