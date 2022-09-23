What Would Jesus Do, or WWJD, is a way of evaluating one's actions based upon the way that Jesus Christ conducted himself during his ministry on Earth, which you can read about in the first four books in the Bible of the New Testament. But this represents only half of the evaluation. The other half should also be What Would Jesus Say, or WWJS. What you say is just as important as what you do, after all. Yet, the world hates Jesus, as he said in John 15:18, so it isn't likely most people will try it.
How to know people hate Jesus is very easy to test and to discover. If you make Easter, Christmas and Thanksgiving solely about Jesus without compromise, if you refuse to celebrate Halloween because Jesus would not and speak out against the holiday, wear clothing such as hats or shirts or display a bumper sticker or window decal that promote or advertise Jesus, you will find out just how much they hate or are offended by Jesus. It's that easy. Even if you don't say anything to them, the same result occurs.
Regardless of all this Jesus hate, we as Christians need to be unapologetically for Jesus and remain loyal to him. Stand up against the world for Jesus and he has your back. However, if you bend your knee in compromising with the world just to be popular with it, why should Jesus support you? At least Jesus earned our trust and respect, unlike our government that continues to act and speak as if they are the gods and we are their servants. When Jesus returns soon, they have a scary surprise coming. As do those who hate Jesus.
