To The Daily Sun,
I was wondering why so many people continue to watch (and believe) the left-leaning media after so many “breaking” news stories have turned out to be false, so I reread a book from years ago. The title was “Good and Evil” by Sylvia Browne. Mine is the original “Journey of the Soul” series but when I looked it up, Amazon has a paperback called “The Nature of Good and Evil” if anyone is interested.
Sylvia Browne was a psychic and as a “realist.” I’m not endorsing any of her teachings but I was always fascinated at how she was able to use “logic” to explain the illogical. This book was no exception. The basic premise is that we are all on this earth for a purpose. She separates us into three groups which are white (good), dark (evil) and gray (in-between). Note, white and dark refer to “moral character” not skin color. It’s easy to see there is a spectrum of “goodness” in this world ranging from the late Mother Teresa to the late Osama Bin Laden. The part that surprised me was the split outlined in her book. It was 30% good, 30% evil and 40% in between. That is in contradiction to my personal experience, but I’m now rethinking that and it’s the reason for this letter.
I have known hundreds (if not thousands) of people over my lifetime and my experience is most are “good” or “indifferent”. I will not say I haven’t known some “evil” people because I have but certainly not 30%.
So how do we distinguish between good and evil? It’s simple. Good people love one another regardless of race, sexual orientation, political views, etc. Evil people do the opposite. Hate and division are the hallmarks of evil. Others are lies and deceit. And that is what I’m seeing in the Democratic leadership and left-leaning media. They exploit our differences rather than our similarities.
I have dedicated recent letters to pointing out how the left-leaning media purposefully cherry picked a few phrases from the 476-page Horowitz report on FISA abuse and ignored the rest. That’s to protect the government agents involved in the illegal surveillance of the Trump administration and the subsequent media coverup. Other LDS writers have written to ask readers to take off the blinders and look at the evidence in the Horowitz report, but it falls on deaf ears. Writers on the left retaliate with negative attacks on the president and his supporters.
Do I think all the negative letters are by “evil” people? No, but I do read them for “intent”. Evil people can’t hide the hate and “enjoy” the conflict, whereas “in-between” people are trying to sway writers, like myself, to their side because they care about this country and “believe” the lies. I get that, and appreciate the intent, but the facts are just not on their side. If they truly cared, they would read the report and debate the facts!
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
