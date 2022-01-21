To The Daily Sun,
This is in response to Sharon Doyle's letter dated Jan. 19. Sharon I couldn't agree more! Since COVID, we have noticed a significant increase in the amount of non-qualified boaters. Being able to get a boating license online, in a day, is equal to disaster yet to come. These boaters have no regard for the residents that live on Winnipesaukee or the people that normally boat here that are conscious of the rules and regulations. Last summer we only went out once on the weekend because the lake was so chaotic. Overturning the speed limit will surely do much more harm than good. Let's take our lake back and say no to this ridiculous proposal.
Leah Schatz
Laconia
