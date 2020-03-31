To The Daily Sun,
I am writing this in regards to an issue that just came up in our association, Sunray Shores in Belmont. We were notified that a couple of repairs were going to done on two seasonal properties, replacing water valves. I spoke with a board member, Dave Reinauer, in regards to this not being a good time with the coronavirus spreading in our state. I asked him to postpone it due to the fact of not having access to being able to wash hands with the recommendation of 20 seconds in very warm water. He said he would talk to other board members and call me back. When he did, he said they we're going ahead and shutting the water off for approximately 4 hours.
My husband and I thought this to be pretty selfish on their part. Had this been an emergency or a permanent residence, that would of been acceptable. We are both in upper 60s with health issues and have been doing whatever it takes to keep us safe including 6 a.m. shopping and constant hand washing. We are also not the only seniors living here.
That being said, my opinion is voiced!
Laurette Young
Belmont
