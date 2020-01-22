To The Daily Sun,
The words screechy and preachy are gender-neutral, but Ms. Larson uses them to indict me as a caveman. That is in accordance with the identity politics of the left. If she had invested a moment of thought, then she would have realized that I have equal contempt for her spouse, Commissioner Taylor.
In the large family in which I grew up, the three eldest children were girls. All of them were talented and very supportive of me. The oldest is an 89-year-old retired surgeon who is still always helpful and still a person whom I admire and whose advice I seek.
Shame on Ruth Larson for her misguided attempt to vilify me.
Dick Burchell
Gilmanton Iron Works
