To The Daily Sun,
The April 15 letters from Dr. Valerie Fraser and Jim Smith certainly bring a sense of sanity to two issues the Lakes Region population (as part of the entire country) must deal with. Dr.Fraser simplified statistics comparing the FLU deaths to the corona mortality rate and totals even though we are not near the end of the pandemic.
The contrived crisis by the liberals and their media lackeys has one over-riding objective — GET TRUMP OUT! Never, ever has this country been closed down — not for wars, not for depressions or recessions, not for pandemics; and now at the behest of the soothsayers with their never,ever correct models and those politicians that wish to turn this country into a socialistic paradise (they say), we are in a country-wide, disastrous social and economic shutdown from which most people will suffer from for a long time.
I suggest everyone re-read Dr. Fraser's letter, follow her sage medical and commonsense advice and you too will benefit.
Jim Smith and several other writers have hit the proverbial nail on the head with regard to the Lakes Region Hospital. Years of mismanagement, fiscal irresponsibility have led to the current dire prospect of maybe NO local hospital. Growing the facility and staff at the cost of millions when the area it serves has not seen significant growth in the same time period was just plain stupid .There appears to be one solution as put forth by Mr. Smith: "Clear the decks and drain the swamp."
Last point and issue: Unless I'm missing something, this privately-owned newspaper's ad seeking donations for "local journalism. What? students, programs, clerks, reporters, editors, what? Newspapers, unfortunately, are a dying breed, but to beg money to keep it alive is what, self-serving, selfish, what? With all the scholarship money available, small business loans being pushed by the government and the multitude of private sources of funding one would think begging the public for money wouldn't even cross an enterprising businessman's mind.
lansing Reinholz
Sanbornton
