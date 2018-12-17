To The Daily Sun,
I'd like to relate a very good experience I had with the Laconia Post office.
I needed a fast renewal of my passport but wasn’t sure if I could still mail it or had to go to Boston in person. The postal worker who was a young man and retired military could not have been more helpful. I had brought along a crappy picture with my eyes pretty much closed. He said, “you can try it but it would be risky.” So, I got a new picture there with my eyes open. He helped me pick the expedited option, sent it to the right place, put expedited stickers on the envelope, told me how to track it etc. I got the passport in a couple of weeks.
I also found out about “Informed Delivery Daily Digest,” which is a free service where you can see all of your mail and packages that are coming to your house every day. I love it.
Busy holiday season, icy weather and tight budgets are something that we all seem to be dealing with these days.
I wish all postal workers and all the citizens of the Lakes Region a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
Michael Dowe
Gilford
