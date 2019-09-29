To the Daily Sun,
Maybe this has been covered. Maybe not. Why is it that I see two of Laconia's finest standing and talking at the Elm Street, Union Ave., Clinton St. intersection not directing/moving traffic during rush hour while traffic is detoured due to the closure of Union Avenue (9/24/19 at 4 pm EST).
It appears to me to be a colossal waste of time and money. It would seem to me to be in Laconia's best interest to provide a constant effort to keep traffic moving to ease the commuter's peace of mind while we've endured one of the slowest road repair projects (not just in this area but in downtown also) in recent history. And why have these projects taken so long?
Doug Klock
Meredith
