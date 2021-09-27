To The Daily Sun,
Thousands including Americans are still held being hostage after 30 days. As always President Joe Biden tries to make us forget, on Aug. 29, the White House reported a drone took out an Isis leader, this week the drone part was true but it killed civilians including children. 59 percent of Americans disapprove of Biden's handling of foreign policy. The president with the coronavirus pandemic is now trying to put a mandate for both the federal and private businesses to have everyone vaccinated. Many states including NH are taking them to court, stating it is unconstitutional.
Now the president wants everyone over 12 to have a booster shot, even though the agency that runs the program recommends it should only be people 65 or older. On the handling of the pandemic he had a 53-40 percent rating and in August it went to 53-40. Then there is the southern border, over 200,000 came over the border in July and August. Over a million this year. How many of them were vaccinated? Just tonight the White House said everything is under control.
Same with Afghanistan, over 100,000 were flown here. Vaccinated or vented?
An Economist poll finds his approval rating under water with only 46 percent favorable.
The latest Quinnipiac poll of his presidency is only 42 percent favorable and the first time in negative territory. Independents disapprove of Biden 52-34 percent.
70 percent of Americans are dissatisfied with the direction of the U.S. That is eight points in just eight months into his presidency.
The Democrats must be very disappointed after spending hundred of thousand dollars on last week's rally in Washington. Nothing happened, can't use this to help win in 2022. After all their other failures at least the Democrats have their ace in the hole, the Jan. 6 "insurrection" to rally the troops. I am not sure I mentioned it, but a member of Congress said Jan. 6, was as bad as 9-11. What an insult and awful thing to say to the families, friends, firemen, policemen and all the other first responders.
After all their ranting and raving about five people that died on Jan. 6, it turns out that the four Capitol Police died of natural causes. The other person that died was a lady veteran shot by Capitol Police. They were able to identify hundreds of rioters, but for some some reason they will not identify the police officer that killed a her. Her husband will probably never know.
Last night the White House was saying everything at the border was under control. This morning they were still coming.
L. Michael Hatch
Meredith
