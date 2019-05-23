To The Daily Sun,
Don hit the nail right on the head with his comments on 5/23/2019 about the mismanagement of the road projects and other issues here in town.
I have a word of caution, though. Mr. Anderson seems to take things personally. I complained about the use of the “Brine” two winters ago. I also have a friend who works for the town. Allegedly my friend overheard Mr. Anderson telling the crew to go out and spray and “put a good dose on Mass Ave.” I now have a burned-out lawn and dead arborvitaes and shrubbery.
Budgeting also seems to be a challenge, as the town invested $150k in the brine project and then couldn’t find the money to stripe the roads that year.
I acknowledge that getting the much-needed infrastructure completed with minimal disruption is a challenge. But it certainly appears it could have been planned better. Also I should say this isn’t an indictment against the DPW crew. Those folks are hard-working and dedicated and an asset to the City!
Gerry Tweedie
Laconia
