To The Daily Sun,
To all those who came out in support of The HUB and Article 8 (capital reserve funding) at Moultonborough's Town Meeting on a beautiful Saturday this past weekend we thank you. To those more than 30 HUB supporters who unfortunately had prior commitments whether kid’s activities, graduations, weddings, memorial services, or had to work on the opening up of our Lakes Region community and took time to reach out to give us your support, we thank you. Because Article 8 did not pass by three votes we are not at all discouraged about continuing our due diligence to bring a fully vetted proposal for The HUB to the voters at the 2023 Town Meeting. We will keep seeking answers to questions, fundraising, and being transparent in the information we uncover. To those who signed the initial Article 7 petition and others who supported Article 7, our group wants the same thing as you, Meals on Wheels to have an amazing new space to do their great work. A brand-new space for their valued outreach for our entire community is a large part of The HUB plan. Please reach out via email, friendsofmborocc@gmail.com, or message us on the website thehubmoultonborough.com if you want to work together to create a new home for Meals on Wheels in a needs-based facility that can benefit every citizen in Moultonborough.
Kim Johnson
The HUB Working Group
Moultonborough
