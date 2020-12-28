To The Daily Sun,
I found a bright green envelope on Route 25 in Center Harbor, containing a card and two very big gift cards inside. I would like to return the gift cards to their rightful owner. If you lost this envelope, please call the Center Harbor Police and they will put you in touch with me.
Kevin Kelly
Moultonborough
