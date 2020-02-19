To The Daily Sun,
Kerri Parker, Meredith town clerk, gave me faith in humanity again.
My dad is 89, has had physical issues, is disabled. We knew he could not go to vote on Feb. 11, so I went to town hall to get absentee ballot. He needed to show his ID, be there in person, or get it mailed, which there was no time. Kerri Parker drove all the way out Meredith Neck, plus three side roads, in snow, to personally administer his absentee ballot properly.
My Dad served this country in the United States Army. Voting is very important to him. Kerri Parker, Meredith town clerk, went above and beyond. Since then, I learned she does this at nursing homes and for other disabled.
Thank you, Kerri. Huge kudos.
Nancy Lee Conlan
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.