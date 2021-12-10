To The Daily Sun,
The printing presses are running 24/7 in Washington however someone came up with a solution. Only print denominations of $100s and $50s which is a truly brilliant idea as no one will be needing the smaller denominations with inflation out of control. You can count on government ingenuity.
The Biden administration is getting ready to shut down another major pipeline from Canada that runs through Michigan. This will not bode well for those people living in the Northern U.S. as energy costs are predicted to double during the holidays. This country depends on energy. Oil is used to produce gasoline along with myriads of plastic products and even cosmetics.
President Joe Biden says that our real problem is the virus so stay inside as more mandates are coming. Goods and services will be less available but we can all live on less, "just get used to it man." This macho talk may give you goosebumps. The economy is falling apart and our southern border is open to thousands who are going to want to get their share. President Biden has an answer as thousands of illegal immigrants will soon qualify for $450 each. What a great country.
Homeless veterans living on the street in cardboard boxes are left to survive on heir own. New Hampshire's two senators and two representatives support actions of this president, make no mistake about it. They continue to say and do nothing and assume that you are going to continue sending them back to Washington to live on $175,000 a year not including their platinum health care. They do not feel compelled to listen to you.
We deserve better.
Kenneth L. Bowers
Wolfeboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.