To The Daily Sun,
I am writing because an article in the Friday, Feb. 19 Concord Monitor indicated that some NH lawmakers are considering enacting HB544, a law preventing teaching about racism and sexism in the public schools. I am opposed to such a law for a number of reasons.
First, government banning of the teaching of any specified social issue is the hallmark of communist or other totalitarian countries. It should not be the hallmark of America.
Second, racism and sexism are a matter of historical fact. Anyone paying even a modicum of attention should be aware of this. Here are some major examples. In colonial times, only white male Protestant landowners were allowed to vote. The institution of slavery existed here from 1619 until 1865, almost a quarter of a millennium. (Since slavery was the major cause of the Civil War, would teaching about the Civil War also be banned?) Women were not allowed to vote until 1920. (The proposed Equal Rights Amendment has still not been passed.) The Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and 60s caused many racist laws and rules to be changed, for the better.
In conclusion, I am asking Reps. Greg Hill, David Testerman, James Mason and Kenna Cross to vote against this legislation. It may be cloaked as being against “divisive topics”, but the reality is that truth is the first step in the healing process.
Kenneth Ackerson
Franklin
