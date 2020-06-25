To The Daily Sun,
I was disappointed to see the cover page of the Sun's June 24 edition, showing the Guilford Public Works director and two elderly citizens, side-by-side, without wearing any face masks. The picture on page 19 of bikers at The Weirs, also side-by-side without masks, was also unfortunate.
I have seen a dramatic increase in our young and old citizens, playing “Covid-19 American Roulette” with themselves and others within their six foot contact radius. Anyone paying attention to local and national news should know that numerous states such as Florida and Texas, are seeing exponential increases in Covid-19 coronavirus new cases and deaths amongst old and young.
The suggestion that the increased frequency of coronavirus testing has caused these sudden spikes in Covid-19 confirmed cases and deaths, is proven false by the fact that the number of deaths has exponentially increased amongst the young from 22 to 40 years old. The recording of Covid-19 deaths by both federal and state agencies occurs regardless of prior virus case testing, and thus can be evaluated as a separate statistical measure.
Simply put, new recorded deaths caused by Covid-19 occurred whether or not the individuals were tested.
We should all be very concerned that the death score continues to rise, at a rate well above and beyond the suggested “peak” of the Covid-19 impact curve. Much like sequential waves at Hampton Beach, building on each other into a larger surf, this nasty virus clearly remains active and growing.
I plan on living for a few more decades, and if wearing a mask and keeping six foot distance in public are the means to that end, then the mask and six foot spacing are my new absolute rule when in public.
Keith Forrester
Meredith
