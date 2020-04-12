To The Daily Sun,
The media, with its army of naïve reporters and bubbly anchors, poorly educated in the fields of statistics, epidemiology, and toxicology, have once again failed to report the COVID-19 news without alarming the end-of-days.
Not to say that the COVID-19 virus lethality should be ignored. One should, however, present public health information with perspective without striving for an emotional headline:
COVID-19 LETHALITY – As of April 11:
Italy – Deaths at less than 0.033 percent of population
America – Deaths at less than 0.0062 percent of population
To date, COVID-19 has been 81 percent less lethal in the U.S as compared to Italy. Differences in virus exposure duration, social gatherings, food processing and distribution, and dissemination of public health notices and instructions, are likely some of the variables that have saved lives in America.
From the front lines: The number of Meredith grocery shoppers not wearing gloves and face masks was astonishing, at over 70 percent during my last shopping count. Possibly store owners should require both gloves and face masks before entering the store, as this protects the entire population during and after exposure from a virus carrier.
The latest news of a young mother likely contracting COVID-19 while shopping in Meredith should have been a wake-up call to all of us.
Keith Forrester
Meredith
