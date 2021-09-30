To The Daily Sun,
Franklin residents, we have an election coming up on Oct. 5, to elect a new mayor, city councilors and school board members. In light of who is running for office I did a bit of research that I believe is important for you to know BEFORE you cast your ballot.
Back in June 2018 during a council budget workshop a motion was made by Vince Ribas (Ward 2 candidate) that would break the tax cap and it was seconded by Olivia Zink (mayoral candidate). During the final vote they both voted YES to break our tax cap while Councilor Jo Brown (mayoral candidate) and Councilor George Dzjuna (Ward 1 candidate) voted NO. Councilor Karen Testerman (Ward 2 candidate) while not a councilor at the time has committed to protecting our tax cap.
Now what would breaking the tax cap mean for Franklin taxpayers? Whether you own property or rent, breaking the tax cap means higher property taxes and more than likely higher rent. During this time of hyper inflation, higher food and gasoline prices, would it be a good idea to elect anyone whose past voting records indicate that they will vote to raise taxes?
Over the past several days Zink and Ribas have been touting how much they want to increase spending, new spending, and on and on of our tax dollars. Has anyone asked them how they plan to pay for all this new spending? I’ll give you one guess – raise taxes by breaking the tax cap!
Cast your ballot wisely Franklin. Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Ward 1 - Elks Lodge, Ward 2 – City Hall, Ward 3 – Franklin Middle School
Kathy Rago
Franklin
