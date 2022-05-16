To The Daily Sun,
I am a lifelong resident of Meredith and I travel Parade Road daily. The property on the corner of Roller Coaster Road has fascinated me for years. His collection of antique cars, motorcycles and boats is amazing, it's like driving by a museum and I break my neck trying to see what he has in his yard and field, by no means do I ever see a junkyard. I'm not sure why the city of Laconia is so bent on bothering this guy but for many of us we actually enjoy his homestead.
Kathy Elliott
Meredith
