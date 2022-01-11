To The Daily Sun,
According to Mike Sylvia's legislative biography, he supports "more accountable government which uses less coercion and is more reliant on voluntary interactions." Nothing about his interactions with the Gunstock Area Commission have been accountable. Not allowing the public to speak and express their concerns just shows that he and other members of the delegation are not interested in the views of Belknap County residents that may have opinions other than his own.
I am horrified at the petty, vindictive way he and Rep. Norm Silber and other members of the delegation are handling the Gunstock Commission. He is using his position not for the good of the county, but to promote a free stater agenda. He supports Commissioner Peter Ness who has tried to coerce Gunstock into using his software program. Talk about a conflict of interest! The experience of the other commissioners is just what Gunstock needs.
Gunstock is a Belknap County fixture that has provided recreation opportunities throughout all four seasons since the '30s. It was a concept developed by the Belknap County Legislative Delegation. The area employs hundreds of locals, provides enjoyment for many local families as well as those visiting our state. Those out-of-staters that enjoy the mountain also bring in dollars to our area and help support our local economy. Gunstock's revenue also adds to the county's coffers.
Be transparent, let the public have a voice. No more closed meetings. I look forward to rectifying the wrongs of the delegation at the polls.
Kathleen Sherman
Gilford
