To The Daily Sun,
Gunstock is a true treasure for Belknap County. Having served in the NH House and worked with previous commissioners, I know the care and seriousness with which they approach their mission of Gunstock’s governance. The approach certain members of the current Belknap County House delegation have taken toward the commissioners is unacceptable and, actually, dangerous. With Gunstock shut down, the county is losing valuable summer revenue and, with every day it remains closed, is putting the winter season opening at risk. As if their behavior toward the commissioners isn’t bad enough, the same state representatives have run up unsanctioned legal bills on the county’s tab. Let’s hope the management team at Gunstock doesn’t take Gov. Chris Sununu up on his offer of employment elsewhere, but instead the delegation realizes its errors in time to save this precious asset. While the November elections won’t come soon enough to solve the immediate crisis, they will offer an opportunity to seat a delegation that respects the work of the commissioners and will not overreach into micromanagement.
