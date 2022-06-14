To The Daily Sun,
Elections are about making choices. So I am inviting you to meet a candidate who is running for governor, and would like you to choose him, state Sen. (and physician) Tom Sherman. He will be at Hart's Restaurant on Tuesday, June 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. and hopes to meet as many area voters as possible.
I served with Tom on the health committee in the New Hampshire House, where he impressed me with his knowledge and diligence.
Tom was elected to the state senate in 2019, and, as the only doctor in the Senate, Tom has been at the forefront of NH's COVID response, as well as the expansion of Medicaid and the creation of tough clean water standards. He has made sure that senior living facilities have needed COVID resources and has helped small businesses impacted by COVID.
Tom cares about NH's citizens and wants to work for all of us as we face high food and gas prices, continued omicron concerns, ongoing mental health needs and hurdles to educational options for all learners.
Come meet Tom on June 21, and ask him the questions that concern you.
Kate Miller
Meredith
