Thanks to the Laconia voters of Ward 3. I am thrilled to be elected as their representative for the Laconia School Board. I was so impressed with the number of voters who showed up on Election Day this past Tuesday as I stood outside Laconia Middle School with my sign.
I also want to thank everyone who graciously allowed me to put my sign on their property. It was very generous and I truly appreciate it. I am also very humbled by the wonderful letters to the editor so many of wrote.
Lastly, I want to say how much I am looking forward to having a working relationship with Superintendent Steve Tucker and with my fellow elected school board members. I will collaborate and participate in team work and will focus on what is best for all students. I will pay attention to finances and advocate for a fiscally responsible budget and lastly will be an advocate for public education.
I have learned that school boards have three main areas of responsibility:
1. Legislative, which means policymaking to give direction to the superintendent to enable managing the district.
2. Administration, which means approving and monitoring the budget. A school board ensures that goals and objectives align with the spending outlined in the budget.
3. Judicial, which is hearing formal appeals brought by staff, students or parents. I profoundly believe that the stronger our Laconia schools are, the stronger our city will be.
