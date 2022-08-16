Normally, I would list everyone individually who participated in and helped make the recent second annual Bluegrass Sunday service at the First Congregational Church of Meredith a huge and fun event. However, The Daily Sun has a 300-word limit that I constantly struggle with, so suffice it to say, "thank you, everyone."
From the musicians who put in hours of rehearsal time; to the sound people who made sure everyone was heard; to church personnel and volunteers who helped with the date change, gave suggestions, proofread, provided a delicious coffee hour, took videos and photos, and got the church ready; to the newspapers who published the photos and articles; to those who created and dedicated sign and poster space around town; to social media people who shared the photos and information; to those who are sharing videos now; to my family who participated in so many ways — you folks made it all possible, thank you.
There is one group I have to specify in their own paragraph. They are the many people who sat in a very hot, humid church — singing, clapping, toe tapping, and showing so much enthusiasm, energy, support, and love for this one annual Sunday service. Everyone is always welcome within the walls of First Congregational Church of Meredith and it shows.
Next year, I'm voting to do the third annual Bluegrass Sunday service in the fall, when the air might actually be crisp and moving through the church.
