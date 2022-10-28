To The Daily Sun,

I recently read of the efforts of New Hampshire Sen. James Gray (R-District 6) in his role as a Rochester city councilor to ban books in the Rochester City Library. Throughout history, banning books has been demonstrated to be a very dangerous and slippery slope — think back to the time in the not-so-distant past in Germany. Nazis worked diligently to ban and burn books that they felt were in opposition to their politics.

