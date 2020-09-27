To The Daily Sun,
I'm writing with a concern about the theft and vandalism of political signs, which has been occurring locally. We have a very contentious and polarized election season, yet it strikes me as beyond uncivil that people feel entitled to steal or destroy the political signs displayed on the private property.
Last evening, a 4'x8' Biden-Harris sign was taken from my property without my knowledge or permission. Apparently, many others have had similar experiences. This is not only illegal, but an infringement on the 1st Amendment, which provides for freedom of speech. I am hopeful that you will consider reporting on this dilemma. Please reach out to Richard Demark if you would like more information about this on-going issue. Thank you.
June Garen
Gilmanton
