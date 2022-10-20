As the midterm elections approach, it’s time to reflect on the sorry current state of our nation, from the crisis at our southern border to the horrific increase in violent crime, and exorbitant prices at the store and gas pump.
If we connect the dots as to cause and effect, it’s logical to place these problems at the feet of the current administration and its progressive policies. It is time to replace our current representatives with those who will be instrumental in changing the current course of our country and slam the brakes on insane policies.
We need to show Sen. Maggie Hassan and Rep. Chris Pappas the exits; they support the administration and its failed policies, especially out-of-control spending, almost 100% of the time. Let’s usher in Republican Karoline Leavitt, who has earned my vote for U.S. representative. We have met her, and she is the “real deal” — young, enthusiastic, smart, and if elected, she will do her part to right the ship. I also support Don Bolduc to replace Hassan. We cannot afford complacency at this time, nor can we afford personal dislike of previous administrations to cloud our judgment. It’s time for drastic change in Washington, so I urge you to remove Hassan and Pappas and cast an enthusiastic vote for Leavitt and Bolduc in November.
