To The Daily Sun,
Greg Hill, State Representative for Ward 3 in Franklin, has co-sponsored HB 292 which would set up a “Verified Voter” system for absentee voting, putting yet another barrier to absentee voters. If the ballot is being sent to an address other than the voter’s registration address – to a winter home, for example – the bill suggests that the voter get a notarized signature or enclosed a copy of his or her ID to be “verified.” The bill creates additional barriers to the elderly and disabled who may not have either the mobility or means to get something notarized, to NH college students registered at the family home and voting absentee, and “snowbirds” who go to a winter home in the South.
As one who had to use an absentee ballot while involved in a family medical emergency out of state, I can tell you that the current system is more than adequate to verify a person’s legitimacy to vote absentee. I had to sign an affidavit swearing to the legitimacy of my request, mail that back to my city clerk (where I am already known as a registered voter), before the official ballot was mailed to me. Having to get one’s signature notarized while out-of-state, for which there is generally a fee attached, creates what amounts to a poll tax for absentee voters.
We do not need more unnecessary bills to create more barriers to voting. The State of New Hampshire, stated by Gov. Sununu and Secretary of State William Gardner, had an incredibly safe and accurate election in 2020 when many people had to use absentee ballots due to COVID. I ask that Rep. Hill think twice before co-sponsoring frivolous, unnecessary bills. We need to be encouraging people to vote, rather than finding ways to create roadblocks.
Judith Ackerson
Franklin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.