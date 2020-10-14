To The Daily Sun,
I hope you will join me in voting for Cinde Warmington for Executive Council District 2 on November 3rd.
I first met Cinde over the summer, when she came to Franklin to help raise awareness around absentee voting. I liked her professional background in health care — 40 years, made up of 20 years in laboratory medicine and hospitals, and 20 years as a health care attorney. We don’t have anyone on the Executive Council with any health care experience, and I believe we simply can’t pass up an opportunity to elect someone with this expertise.
But Cinde also showed that day her commitment to voting rights, another key issue for me. The Executive Council plays an important role in protecting our voting rights by ensuring judges appointed to our state courts are committed to upholding our right to vote. This is especially important right now because we have an open seat for chief justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court, and the Executive Council must confirm the governor’s nomination for this seat.
Last year, the Executive Council rejected the governor’s nomination of Gordon MacDonald to be chief justice of the Supreme Court. Gordon MacDonald cannot be trusted to protect our fundamental rights including the right to vote. Instead of bringing forth a more qualified, less extreme nominee, Sununu has made it clear, he intends to win back the Executive Council and re-nominate MacDonald.
Cinde Warmington is committed to expanding health care access for all and to protecting our most fundamental right, the right to vote. That’s why I’m supporting her November 3.
Judith Ackerson
Franklin
